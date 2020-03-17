Florida K-12 school testing canceled this year, Gov. DeSantis says

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that all remaining state testing for school readiness, voluntary Pre-K and K-12 will be canceled for the 2019-2020 school year.

Requirements for graduation, grade promotion and final course grades will be evaluated as if those assessments did not exist, the governor said. DeSantis went on to say that parents can choose whether to keep their child in the same grade for the 2021 school year.

K-12 grades will not be calculated for the 2019-20 school year, and schools may continue their current status next year to avoid disruption to school leadership and operations, the governor said.

DeSantis also said all schools and scholarships will be fully funded as if this disruption didn't happen. All fees for any test takers will be waived.

The Department of Education and K-12 school districts are directed to use unspent 2019-2020 funds to help low-income students get digital devices and internet connection so they can take part in remote instruction, DeSantis said.

The governor also said school districts should use the remainder of their mental health funds to provide counseling virtually and or the phone for students that need emotional support.

