Texas Street shooting victim dies, police now investigating as homicide

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is now investigating Saturday's shooting on Texas Street as a homicide, since the victim died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at 2525 Texas Street around midnight Friday, May 29. Police have not identified the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers with your tip at 850-574-TIPS.

