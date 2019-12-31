Texas boy saves great-grandparents from ‘double murder’ by wrestling knife away from attacker

Deputies are hailing a 12-year-old boy from Texas as a hero after he saved his great-grandparents from being stabbed to death by his 20-year-old half-brother during an argument.

Lucian Johnston, 20, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly attacked his great-grandparents with a pocketknife. (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office/KTRK/CNN)

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the great-grandparents, ages 76 and 92, were in a car Sunday with 12-year-old Sacha and 20-year-old Lucian Johnston.

Johnston got into a verbal argument with the couple after they said he could no longer live with them due to concerns about his recent behavior.

Johnston, who was in the back seat, then allegedly began stabbing his great-grandparents in the head and neck with a pocketknife.

Sacha was also in the back seat and wrestled the knife away from Johnston.

“I grabbed him from behind the shirt. I pulled him backwards, trying to get him away from Grandma,” the 12-year-old said. “I did grab the knife. I held that to his neck also. He bent back my finger, which is still sore. He head-butted me, which I have a loose tooth from that, but I do not really care.”

Johnston gave up the fight and ran from the scene.

“I’m still looking at the knife in my hand, so I take it and throw it outside, shut and lock the door,” Sacha said. “At least I was there to stop it.”

Deputies say Sacha’s great-grandparents drove themselves to the hospital, where they were treated for their wounds. They were released Monday night and are expected to make a full recovery.

Sacha was not injured during the incident.

Gonzalez says the 12-year-old “truly prevented a double murder.”

Johnston was arrested Monday morning. He faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

