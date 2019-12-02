Texas student spreads positivity through sticky notes

By: Brandon Hamilton | KWTX News

November 13, 2019

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) — With the holiday season just weeks away, a Killeen ISD middle school student is spreading positivity one sticky note at a time.

Tani’jah Battle, 13, is an eighth-grader at Rancier Middle School. Early in November, her actions left a lasting impression on staff members.

“I’m a positive girl, so I just wanted positivity around the school,” Battle said.

She says she first started with writing a simple message on a sticky note to one teacher. What started as one note, quickly became writing multiple sticky notes for the entire staff.

“I went to them to make sure they knew who gave them the note and they said, ‘thank you.’ Others were like, ‘you’re wonderful…thank you, hope you have a good day,’” Battle said.

One of the sticky notes given to teacher Nicole Johnson: “7 billion smiles and yours is my favorite.”

It’s those type of messages that has spread a positive spirit throughout the campus. A simple gesture, staff members say, that changed their week.

“It sounds cliché to say it feels really good but on that particular day I’m walking down the hall and she handed me a note…it really made my day,” said Kalani Miller.

Miller, who is the campus instructional specialist, says it’s always good to see the positives.

“Just a simple sentence or hello or any type of acknowledgment goes a long way in the day,” she said.

Battle hopes other students catch on to spreading positivity.

“If you want to spread positivity, don’t hesitate. It’s good to spread positivity…just do it. It could be a simple ‘thank you’ or ‘have a nice day.’ You don’t have to do something as big as buy someone a gift, you can make someone day just smile and say ‘have a nice day’ to them,” Battle said.

Walking through the halls, the sticky notes are posted for everyone to see – including the front office.

“It’s nice to see administration sit down and talk about the different messages they got from her. They’re all posted on either the doors or in the office as you come in the day just to remind you that there is something great about being here on campus,” Miller said.

For Battle, spreading positivity is also something she hopes sets a good example for her younger sister.

“She looks up to me and doing this I hope this brings all the children, not just her, my age – younger or older – to do the same thing, bigger…smaller. Something good,” she said.

A reminder for all – no matter your age – we're all part of spreading positivity.

