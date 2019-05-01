Texting-while-driving bill ready for governor’s signature

By: Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) – Legislation making texting a primary offense will be phased in by the end of the year.

Motorists caught entering data on a phone can be stopped for no other reason and fined $30 for a first offense.

House co-sponsor Emily Slosberg believes it will save lives.

“It’s going to make a huge difference. I mean, every single day when we are out we see people texting and driving, every single day. Once a driver understands they can be pulled over and violated for having a phone in their hands when they are driving, they’re going to put it down,” said Slosberg. "They’re going to comply with the law. It was the same thing with seat belts going from secondary to primary. It took us a few years, but compliance is over 90 percent.”

Slosberg survived a crash as a teenager that killed her twin sister.

“It's personal. I lost my twin sister in a car crash and I was almost killed and I don’t want another family to go through what we went through,” said Slosberg. "So, what this legislation does is save lives. It's about preventing others from going through the same thing. It's what we do after a tragedy that determines whether it remains just a tragedy. I’m not letting my twin sister's death remain just a tragedy.”

She says her efforts are a desire to make her sister’s death mean something.