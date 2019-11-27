Thanksgiving Traffic Troubles: What drivers are saying about the holiday roads

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – There is a hustle and bustle Wednesday night, and it is not the excitement for Thanksgiving. It is drivers from near and far, all going to one place; their Thanksgiving destination.

But with so many people on the roads, the bumper to bumper traffic and long hours behind the wheel, it can be difficult to bring out the holiday cheer!

So WCTV decided to talk to some 'road warriors' on how they are combating the Thanksgiving travel troubles.

The overall consensus from drivers was mixed. Some say the traffic Wednesday night has not been too bad, others say it is the worst they have ever seen. But on thing is for sure; after spending six hours or more on the road, it is important to be cautious and be calm.

Pamela Ward is from Illinois. This Thanksgiving is the first one she has spent traveling, "First time I have ever done it, so let's see how bad it is and the traffic flow, just getting to this gas station was a little hairy."

Ward is on day five of her six-day Thanksgiving trek. The traffic, she says, is the worst she's ever seen. But, she's making do, "I have a partner who switches off with me generally go between five and seven hours at the most, some days only three or four."

Those like Marilyn Spencer, who come from Sebring, Florida and is traveling to Mississippi, shares it is difficult, "A lot of people, stopping and going, a lot of people getting in the left lane, staying in your way."

Nicole Thomas, is driving from Jacksonville to see her family in Alabama. When asked about the traffic she sighs, "Bumper to bumper. It sucks!"

So we decided to get an experts opinion. Bart Cassidy with the American Safety Institute says its expected, "Well the day before Thanksgiving you have fifty million people in the country, moving around. The roads get clogged, people's patience get short, you have to be ready for it to take a lot longer to do, what you think you are going to do."

He says that about 90% of traffic crashes result from speeding. He asks that drivers remain calm, don't sweat the small stuff, and drive slow. He says if you are driving long distances, try not to drive alone, and eat meals that are light, not making you tired at the wheel.

And while Cassidy shares his advice, we asked drivers to share their 'best practices' for how they get through long trips.

Jamie Templeton is traveling from Alabama to visit family in Jacksonville. She has done the trip many times and says, "We try to get there before it gets dark, that way we are not worried about tired on the road."

Thomas' tip, "We take shifts, me and him, I will drive half of the trip, and he will drive the other half of the trip, and we just take multiple stops."

Jameel Krim is heading to Orlando from the Midwest. He is excited to visit the 'Happiest Place on Earth', but knows slow and steady wins the race, "Breaking up the hours a little bit, the plan is to get there just safely pretty much, I think that is what everyone pretty much wants."

And before peeling away to the open road, drivers consider whether or not they would be traveling again, this time next year. Thomas laughs, "Probably not."

