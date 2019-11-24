Thanksgiving Travels: What drivers are saying about holiday traffic

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

For many, the holidays mean hustle and bustle, specifically here in the Sunshine state. Many travelers pass through to visit popular destinations, cities, or their loved ones. According to a new report by the auto club, AAA, Thanksgiving is said to be the busiest travel season since 2005.

So WCTV decided to take to the streets and ask Thanksgiving drivers about their travels.

Right off Capital Circle and Thomasville Road in Tallahassee is a major intersection, home to three gas stations. Within 30 minutes, hundreds of cars pulled up to the pump to fuel their cars, before hitting the road.

One driver, Holly Provost, came all the way from Louisiana. She is taking the week to travel with her kids down to Orlando to visit Disney World, "I drive as long as I can for about seven eight hours, so that stopped me in Tallahassee, and then I'm heading south."

But others are doing the same as her. Kyle Johnston is also from Louisiana. He normally spends the holidays at home, but this time his 'home' is in the passenger and backseat of his SUV. He is also making the trek down to Orlando, to give Mickey and Minnie a hello, "Florida is a very popular destination for a lot of people in Southeast Louisiana."

"Traffic has been good, we are moving forward, we are doing good," says Marcia Salazar. Salazar is from Texas, and she and her family are also going to the 'Happiest Place on Earth'. "We are making good time, we spent the night here in Tallahassee and we are headed to Orlando now."

She says she tries to travel to Disney about three times a year, and Tallahassee is usually always the rest stop. But as her car peels away to get back on the road, the focus for her and other drivers is on the journey ahead and the traffic.

According to AAA, about 90% of travelers will travel by car as opposed to plane. AAA predicts the busiest day will be Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

Brian Jong also hails from Texas, "Thanksgiving we try to leave early so we don't hit Wednesday traffic, but Friday will be bad. It will be a headache."

Triple A also says that drivers will see a decrease in gas prices, 10 cents down from this time last year. But with an early start to their travels, drivers like Provost says the traffic has not kicked in yet, "Not yet, it's usually on the way back we start traveling again on Saturday."

Johnston thinks about the past two days of travel, "I thought very light, its been easy."

Christy Shelenberger is a Florida State University student from Jacksonville. She is driving home for the night, returning to Tallahassee Monday, only to make the drive again Wednesday. But she says she is not worried, "I think normally its busier during Christmas break, I don't think I experience any terrible traffic over Thanksgiving."

Regardless of what the roads may bring, families like the Salazar's are looking forward to the holidays. In the backseat, Salazar's son screams, "I'm excited!". She laughs, "He's excited, I'm excited, we are all excited!"

According to AAA, Nearly 2.9 million Floridians are planning to travel more than 50 miles during the holidays, which is a 4 percent increase from this time last year.