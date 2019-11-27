Thanksgiving meals around the Big Bend

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
November 27, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend.
Check out the locations:Walker Ford Community Center in Tallahassee — The Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Youth Department will be sponsoring its Annual Thanksgiving meal at the community center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
American Legion Post 13 in Tallahassee — A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be offered at the American Legion Post 13 on Lake Ella Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register as a volunteer, call 850-205-5229 or email reception@sandcofl.com.
First United Methodist Family Ministry Center in Monticello — The ministry center located at 390 West Walnut Street will host a meal between 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For reservations, call 850-997-5545.
"Heart to Feed 100" Thanksgiving dinner in Quincy — This meal sponsored by the Bethlehem M.B. Church Youth Ministry will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 203 West Crawford Street (across the street from Quincy Liquors). Contact 850-545-4924 for more information.
