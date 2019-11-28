Thanksgiving traditions? It's all about Christmas for these folks

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 28, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) –Before the sun could set on one holiday, plenty of folks were scrambling to gear up for another one just weeks away.

A steady crowd flocked to the Havana Christmas Tree Farm Thursday evening, Many families coming right after the Thanksgiving meal to cut their own tree.

Three generations help keep this family-owned operation running. The farm says the weekend following Thanksgiving is always busy, and a late Thanksgiving means even more people are itching to get a tree in their home.

Nine-year-old Mason Antill helps out at the farm. He loves spreading holiday cheer.

"You get to see a lot of people and what trees they like, and different ornaments they like," he said.

The 30-acre farm holds more than 20,000 trees. Finding the perfect fir requires patience.

"There are so many trees here, you have to ride around a long time," Antill said.

One couple took their dog, Hunter, along for the tree-searching journey. Craig Ross said he used to work at the farm. His girlfriend, Sara, never experienced anything quite like it.

"My family always had plastic, fake Christmas trees," she said.

"I honestly thought people cutting down their own Christmas trees was the kind of thing that only happens in movies."

Once the sun set, another thrilling Christmas scene was just a short drive away.

Thanksgiving marked opening night for the Allison Christmas Spectacular. This year marked the first time in 12 years the family went with all LED lights.

A long row of traffic pulled up to watch the 215,000 lights dance to seven Christmas carols. It takes months of planning to pull off the incredibly display.

Spectators weren't disappointed.

"I haven't really seen anything like this before, and just to see it right there in person...it's amazing," said Robert Hunter.

"It's beautiful, I love it. Gonna have to bring the kids back next time," said Selena Simmons.

Whether it be from tree timbers or lights twinkling- one thing is clear. Thanksgiving is over. Christmas season is here.

