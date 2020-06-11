The AAU Junior Olympics will take place in Brevard

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Governor Ron DeSantis put on a press conference for a major announcement on Thursday. The Amateur Athletic Union's Junior Olympics will take place in Brevard County at the end of July.

The Junior Olympics is one of the largest multi-sport youth events in the country. Though it was originally supposed to take place in Hampton Roads, Virginia, it was announced in May it would move due to the coronavirus.

Public schools along the Space Coast will be used to house the activities.

In addition to to the Junior Olympics, the Sunshine State Games will also take place. Officials hope the partnership will continue to grow.

The games were last held in Brevard in 1994 and in Florida in 1996.

