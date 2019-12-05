The Crescent hosts holiday flower show and open house

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 5, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A taste of the holidays is opening in Valdosta this weekend, but this celebration is coming with a twist.

A Crescent Christmas kicks off Friday at the iconic Valdosta building, opening its doors for the annual Holiday Open House.

More than 100 years of Valdosta history lies on the grounds of The Crescent. It was built in 1898 by Senator West and his wife, Ora Lee, two prominent members of the Valdosta community.

Now owned and operated by The Garden Center Inc, members said it's one of the best restored buildings in the south, with much of the original furniture still filling its rooms.

"If these walls could talk," said Amy Stubbs, The Garden Center PR Director. "We would love to know the things that they planned for this community in this house."

The doors will open this weekend for the Holiday Open House. But this year, The Garden Center is adding a special holiday flower show.

Members of the garden clubs will set up nearly forty designs, making up about a dozen different classes.

Ranging from Christmas themes, table designs, botanical arts and horticulture, members said it's also a learning experience for community members to learn more about the beauty that grows in their own backyards.

"We try to educate the public," said Vicki Fenstermaker, Vice President of the Garden Center. "The table artistry and stuff, it's just a different thing, like decorating your home, making it warm, cheerful and inviting."

The Holiday Open House and Flower show, organizers said, is a change to bring the holidays, and the building history, back to life.

"You can feel the presence of the holiday spirit," Stubbs said. "It just feels like Christmas when you walk in here. It's like a Victorian Christmas, it's so comfortable, it feels like a family Christmas."

The flower show and open house is free to attend and open to the public. Members said it's a way of giving back to the community, allowing people to experience the historic building in a special way.

More information on dates and times of the event can be found on The Crescent website.