The Dwellings tiny house community celebrates 130th home

December 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Developers held a ribbon cutting for the 130th house at The Dwellings, a tiny house community in Tallahassee.

The ribbon cutting was for 12 new homes.

The houses come fully-furnished, with televisions, refrigerators, and all kinds of cutlery. They also include Alexa devices.

Debbie Kofler and John Robinson were moving in on Friday; they were coming to Tallahassee to support family when they heard about the Dwellings community.

"Watching the shows on TV, I really didn't believe that you could do a whole lot with tiny houses, but actually coming in and seeing a large one complete blew my mind. So, it's livable. I don't care what anybody says about small space, you can make it happen!" said Robinson.

Not only are the homes designed to be affordable, but the entire community was also built to allow residents to connect, whether at the market, over a meal or even at a communal fire pit.

"They come to a place like this and they don't feel like somebody's unwelcome guest, they don't feel like they're hiding from bad guys, they don't feel like they need to be careful what they touch or where they sit-- it's clean!" said founder Rick Kearney.

The community also has many volunteer opportunities, including working in the garden, the greenhouse or keeping up the grounds.

The ultimate goal is to create a meaningful, low-cost housing community where residents can feel proud of their space.

