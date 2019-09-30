The Greater Valdosta United Way to start Financial Education classes

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Greater Valdosta United Way is adding a new tool to help hang on to your money.

Through a partnership with CBC Bank, the organization is adding a new financial education program for the community. It's the latest addition in the United Way's effort to become more involved in the South Georgia community.

The program will offer classes with CBC financial experts, covering things like budgeting, balancing checkbooks and establishing good credit, and why these skills are so critical to a person's success.

"I think there's a need in this community, and a lot of communities across the country to understand financial literacy and how it applies to different phases of your life," said Daryn Russell, President and CEO of CBC Bank.

The United Way officials said, by setting up community members to success, it eases the need off of other supporting non-profit organizations, and can allow them to reach more people in need.

"If people have better education opportunities and are earning more, there's less strain on them and on society in general," said Executive Director Michael Smith. "If people can budget and save their money better, than they can be prepared for the unexpected expenses of life."

Courses are expected to start in October. All classes are free and open to anyone in the public.

