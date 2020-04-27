The Kearney Center distributes meals to hundreds

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Kearney Center is adjusting to coronavirus changes, providing meals to go for hundreds.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the center is currently closed to the public. But even though doors are closed, staff are still helping people in the community.

On Monday, Kearney Center staff prepared 250 packed lunches and hot dinner meals for clients, now staying at local hotels. The meals are all put together and delivered by Food Services Director Bill Schack

"50 to 60 civic groups help out every month, almost one thousand volunteers a month and we just dwindled that down to zero. So you can imagine the amount of work it takes, the community involvement outside is very important now," Schack said. "We're having to change a little bit, we're trying to get more shelf stable type of lunches, a can of soup or a yummy sandwich, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. But we also have lots of snacks and things that people have graciously donated to us."

But the new food distribution system isn't just costing time, it also comes with added expenses.

"Normally the plates we serve here and to be able to wash them, now we have to-go containers which are more costly to do every single day, or two of them. Wrapping up sandwiches, more foil," Schack said.

While the center can't safely take the help of volunteers, several community partners, organizations and businesses are stepping in.

One of those is Grace Mission Episcopal Church. The organization is providing meals three days a week for Kearney Center clients

"We all pretty much mobilized pretty fast to make sure that our community and the community that we serve would be taken care of," said Pastor and Director Amanda Nickles. "I think the need is going to be even greater once this pandemic is over with. With so many people losing jobs and experiencing financial hardships we'll probably see a big increase."

Aside from added costs for the new food distribution, the Kearney Center says housing clients in hotels is accounting for hundreds of thousands of dollars of unexpected costs. The organization has set up a donation page to help with COVID-19 relief.

The center is asking those in need of help to contact 2-1-1 Big Bend.