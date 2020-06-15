The National Weather Service plans to stop issuing advisories

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- From Special Weather Statements to wind advisories, sometimes information from the National Weather Service can be difficult to understand. But now, the NWS is simplifying the way they inform the public.

They're implementing a two tier system, doing away with advisories and only issuing watches and warnings. This change comes after surveying the public on how people interpret information from the National Weather Service.

"People just didn't understand what an advisory was, it wasn't even 50-50. More people were confused than understood. So we figured, alright, this three tiered system isn't working. We're going to go to the two tiered watch and warning system," Mark Wool, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at Tallahassee's NWS office explained.

A few examples of what this means for our area include; small craft advisories becoming small craft warnings, or instead of a dense fog advisory, the NWS will just publish information about fog across the region.

The National Weather Service is still conducting a public survey, asking people in our area what they know about weather advisories. If you're interested in participating, click here.

