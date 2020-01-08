The Norvell Bunch: New FSU coaching staff introduces itself to Tallahassee, FSU

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- No one would dare call Mike Norvell's first football staff "similar,": The first-year head coach has created a virtual melting pot of experiences in the sport of football, both with and without him.

"I think he has a nice blend of experiences with Mike but also some guys that don't have the experience with Mike," said new tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. "A different blend of ages and backgrounds, and all the different things it takes to be successful."

And while no one would accuse Norvell's staff of being homogenized, all that we talked to were singing the same tune; their job is about relationships.

Even Alex Atkins, who may take on the Noles' biggest challenge, bringing consistency back to FSU's much lamented offensive line.

"In order for you to coach them and maximize their ability they have to trust you fully and one of the things that's been expressed is that there's been a lot of turnover at the offensive line as far as coaching and

they're just looking for someone they can trust and believe in and motivate them and know that they genuinely have the best interest in them," Atkins said.

Another thing this bunch all seems to have in common?

Just how much they wanted to work with Norvell, even if they never have before.

"If you want to be a part of a program that pursues excellence, that pursues and encourages and puts in supports for our players to do the exact same thing, then that's something that's very very attractive and I think with what we have in place we're gonna have an opportunity to do that," said Chris Marve, FSU's new linebackers coach.

There's no telling what will come of the staff, but like most things in the Mike Norvell era, so far, so good.

