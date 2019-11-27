The Salvation Army of Tallahassee serves Thanksgiving meal to hundreds

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Salvation Army of Tallahassee held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday.

It was held at the headquarters on Allen Road.

For the past several years, the Salvation Army of Tallahassee has served a homemade meal to the community the day before Thanksgiving.

This year, it expected to serve 500 people, which is a record number.

There was turkey, cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, corn, and desserts.

Instead of standing in lines to eat, once inside the room, people were able to sit at a table immediately and be served.

It's not only about a free hot meal to those who need it, but organizers say it's also about the fellowship.

Tallahassee resident Roger Currier brought a group of veterans with him to give them a place to go.

"One of the things is getting them out back into society and engaging; just helping improve the quality of life. The food was awesome. It's a good turnout," he said.

Naomi Smith, a Tallahassee Resident said, "I'm going through a hard time in my life, and it makes me feel really good. The Bible says to help each other. Matthew says to help each other. That's how we get to heaven is to help each other."

"The loved the food. The food was good. I'm full and I'm fixing to get on my bicycle and I'm fixing to ride," said Clyde Swann, who attended the dinner.

“Seated at round, family-style tables, our guests are served their full meal from drink to dessert by our staff and volunteers. We want each guest to know they are appreciated and loved here,” Lt. Ryan Meo, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army of Tallahassee, explains.

“This meal is not only about food, but also about building a space of community where our guests can connect and meet with others. We want every person to leave here not just with full stomachs, but with full hearts as well,” he said.