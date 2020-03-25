The Sharing Tree offers tips to keep kids engaged through creativity during uncertain times

With students out of school, some parents may be struggling with ways to keep kids engaged. WCTV reached out to a local non-profit working to give parents suggestions during these uncertain times.

The Sharing Tree is providing at-home art project and ideas that help students their creative juices flowing. The goal? To establish a positive mindset through creativity.

Carly Sinnadurai is the Executive Director.

"This is also an opportunity for creative organizations to step up to the plate and try to figure out creative solutions to keep children engaged, and connected, and creative, and thriving," she said. "Not so much focused on the negativities."

The group will be updating its Facebook page with ideas for parents. Check it out below.