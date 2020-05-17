The Storm Prediction Center issues a Marginal risk for the eastern Big Bend on Monday

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Weather

May 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Storm Prediction Center in Norman Oklahoma has issued a Marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5) for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia on Monday.

Storms are expected to reach the western Big Bend, before 8 AM Monday, give or take an hour or two, and move east. The cluster of storms will reach the central Big Bend and Georgia counties along the Florida border by mid-morning. Storms will finally reach the eastern Big Bend by the early afternoon.

The main hazard with tomorrow’s storms are high wind gusts. Storms will be strongest in the east where the SPC issued the marginal risk.

The WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated on the storms both on air and online with the WCTV Pinpoint Weather app and on social media.