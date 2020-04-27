The Taproot Agency creates 'Learn from a Local' website

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new website features local businesses' videos for community members looking for activities to do at home.

Learn From a Local was created by The Taproot Agency: Videos range from cooking classes, workout classes, ideas for reorganizing your home, to practicing good dental hygiene.

If you watch a video and you enjoy it, you can choose to donate to that business. Some businesses are sending those funds to charity.

COVID-19 has changed the way many businesses operate; one of them is Chaney, Couch and Associates Family Dentistry.

"First of all, before they come in the door, they're screened by what we call a COVID cop. And it's a dental hygienist who fits this new role of screening a patient, checking their temperature, going over a questionaire," said Dr. Cory Couch. "Then, what we do is have the patient go sit in their car and wait and we call them in when their appointment is ready."

Dr. Couch says his office is only seeing about 15% of their usual patients due to the governor's executive order on elective surgery. He had to furlough about two-thirds of his staff, but the Paycheck Protection Program has allowed him to take them off of furlough.

Dr. Couch says the office will continue to practice CDC guidelines when it does reopen.

"It's going to be a delicate dance between, what employees want to come back and are comfortable, what patients want to come back and are comfortable," said Dr. Couch.

Dr. Couch has seen firsthand the impact of COVID-19 on his local business; he says now more than ever, it's time to focus on your personal health needs. For that reason, he created a video focused on dental hygiene.

"It was kind of my small deed to give back and help these people because a lot of people have lost their ability to come and get routine dental service because of the governor's orders, so they may go eight to 12 months between cleanings," said Dr. Couch.

Jessica Bright McMullen is another local business owner participating in the website.

She owns Kitchenable Cooking School; she also caters large events, many of which have been canceled.

"I would have to say that I've lost over 25% of my income over the last few weeks," said Bright McMullen.

Despite her current financial hardship, Bright McMullen says she didn't post on the site for donations; she's been surprised the funding she's received.

"I did this because I miss connecting with my people and I miss talking about food," she said. "That is very humbling to me that at a time when we're all struggling, people have reached in their pockets and given money for something that honestly I would have given anyway."

