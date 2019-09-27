The UN Climate Report: Three takeaways for the Big Bend

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Sept. 27, 2019

PHOTO: Watersound, Florida surf; Hurricane Michael to hit gulf coast, Photo Date: October 10, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A recent international report highlights the impacts of climate change that could also impact the Big Bend coast.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a 1,100-page report on Wednesday, highlighting changes in the oceans and ice. There are three areas of note from the report that would have impacts for the viewing area.

Hurricanes are expected to increase the threat of storm surge in vulnerable locations. The report mentions western Florida is one of a few vulnerable coastlines. As land ice melts because of a warming world, sea levels are expected to increase, exacerbating the impacts along the coast. The geography of the Big Bend coastline along with the shallow slope of the coast already increases the impacts from storm surge from tropical cyclones.

The intensity of hurricanes is expected to increase, according to the report. There is medium confidence of a greater proportion of category 4 and 5 hurricanes as ocean temperatures increase.

An increase in air temperature would mean more water vapor in the atmosphere, allowing for hurricanes to drop more rain. Medium confidence exists of greater rainfall rates with tropical cyclones because of climate change, leading to more flooding events in the future. The report noted that rainfall would increase 7% with each degree Celsius of warming.

“For example, studies have shown that the rainfall intensity of tropical cyclone Harvey increased by at least 8% due to climate change,” according to the report.

The third note has nothing to do with hurricanes, but more aquatic life. The water is not just getting warmer, but it’s also becoming more acidic. The ocean is also a large carbon sink, but it can backfire. The carbon dioxide can interact with the water to form carbonic acid. The compound can break down, releasing hydrogen ions and increasing the acidity of the water.

“The open ocean surface water pH is observed to be declining […] by a very likely range of 0.017 to 0.027 pH units per decade since the late 1980s across individual time-series observations longer than 15 years,” the report noted.

Aquatic creatures with shells will have a hard time budding their shells because of ocean acidification. Oysters, a staple along the Big Bend coast, are expected to grow less shell by 10% by the end of the century, according to the Smithsonian Institute. This would increase the chance of being eaten by prey or crushed.

Climate change can not only impact the Big Bend coast and places inland with greater wind damage and flooding, but also have impacts on the oyster harvest and, therefore, impact the livelihood of those that depend on them.

The entire report can be found here.