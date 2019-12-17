The second annual Tyler Biggins Classic honors the life of the late basketball fan

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 14, 2019

Tallahassee, FL (WCTV) -- The second annual Tyler Biggins Classic was held at Amos P. Godby High School from Friday 12/14 - Saturday 12/15.

The tournament was comprised of 18 teams, locally and from out of town, to play a slate of games in remembrance of Tyler Biggins, who tragically died in a car accident in 2012.

Tyler's parents, Marvin and Tracey, run the tournament along with Godby head basketball coach Andrew Colville. His favorite sport was basketball so coach Colville and the Biggins family thought there was no better way to celebrate his life than with a basketball tournament.

I want to make sure that we remember their son and maybe bring a smile at least to them for a little bit," said coach Colville.

The Biggins family gained so much support when they lost their son just over 7 years ago and now they just want to give back in hopes of ensuring no other family has to go through their pain.

"When we lost Tyler, there were so many contributions and donations that were given to us and our family," said Tracey Biggins. "We decided to come up with a foundation as our way to give back to the community."

The Tyler Biggins foundation is a beneficiary of the tournament and although it brings a bit of emotions at times, it makes them super proud to see the tournament's growth.

This year's tournament is a complete celebration of his life as they second day of games falls on what would have been Tyler's 18th birthday and his parents said they will continue to fight to keep their son's legacy alive.

"Well I mean they're great people, like I said they're two of the strongest people that I know," said coach Andrew Colville. "I can't imagine, I have kids and I can't imagine losing one to such an accident and they keep fighting through it and I'm just proud to be a friend of theirs."

