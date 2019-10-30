The truth behind pricier hotel reservations on gamedays in the Capital City

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Four weeks ago, Commissioner Bill Proctor asked for an investigation into what he believes to be 'price gouging' of local hotels during big football weekends.

On Wednesday, Proctor says he has reached out to Governor Ron DeSantis hoping to take legislative action to prohibit the raising of prices.

Proctor also states he hopes to meet with representatives of FAMU, FSU and the heads of hotels in Tallahassee, as well as the Attorney General and Commissioner of Agriculture to find ways to find fair prices.

His last step in working towards eliminating price raising was reaching out to USA Today and Sports Illustrated to have them do investigative research.

"The prices are going up all over America when NCAA schools are having games. This is crisis," Proctor expresses.

But local hotels, like the Quality Inn off Mahan Drive, define what they, and the other 60 hotels in Tallahassee and across the nation do, as simple supply and demand.

Price gouging is illegal in Florida, and it is defined as when businesses exceed their average prices during state of emergencies.

The Florida Lodging Association released this statement, "We see an increase in hotel prices everywhere when there is an event that would attract visitors to an area, and this is an example of the basic supply-and-demand principle. Such events are not limited to collegiate activities but also include concerts, festivals, conferences, sporting events and even holidays."

Commissioner Proctor states that it can be a crisis for families when hotel rooms for a state college game can be more expensive than those for pro ball, "I believe people are beginning to awaken to the injustice of it, the cruelty of it the exploitation of it."

But hotel owner Rick Bhula explains why hotels have to raise their prices on busy weekends like this one, saying, "We are in the hospitality business we are here to serve them, there is a value to be paid for the prices that they pay."

Proctor states it simply, "The factor on whether or not you attend the game should not rest upon or be determined by the hotel room in Tallahassee."

He calls the raising of hotel prices 'bullying', adding, "I am not against nobody making money, they deserve to make money, that's what you go into business for, money. But you don't go in to take advantage of people attending graduation, attending a convocation or a football event."

But Bhula, who owns a Quality Inn, says they are not taking advantage of anyone, but rather following a principle called revenue management,

"All of the hotels including Hilton's and Marriott's and Quality Inn's, we check each others rates on a daily basis, so if there is a stronger football team coming to town then depending on how many rooms are reserved we raise our rates up and down depending on the occupancy."

For the FSU/Miami game, they are about 60% to capacity, a lower number than recent years.

"Obviously FSU is not were it used to be so we are suffering a little bit because during November and December when there is not a whole lot of activity happening we save money in order to pay the payroll for the down months," he said.

Nevertheless he explains the price breakdown, depending on what teams are coming to play, and the other activities happening in the Capital City, "A regular night is anywhere from $50 to $70 and that is pretty much standard for our size of the hotel. Our weekend rate is about five or seven dollars more, especially for the interstate hotels. And this weekend, our rates are at $149 to $169."

Although the 'up' in prices is not illegal, Proctor says it is unethical, "At some point the legislature is going to have to grab the reigns and tell them to 'woah woah' instead of saying nothing which means 'giddy up giddy up'. These prices don't need to 'giddy up giddy up' they need to like 'woah woah'."

Bhula responds, "I don't think we are here to have our guests pay more than what they have to we are here to service them we work day and night sometimes when the employees don't show up, we are here management is here. We are here to take care of them."

"When the name Tallahassee goes up people don't rebuff it and say 'I ain't going to Tallahassee, them people kill you there on prices no no. Anywhere but Tallahassee.' That is what we are allowing to occur to ourselves," states Proctor, "People are developing an attitude 'Anywhere but Tallahassee."

However Bhula shares it is all business, "When you fly in an airplane you pay one price and the person sitting next to you pays another price so that is called supply and demand. Depending on when you make the reservation and when you are flying out. Why does FSU charge $10 for one game and $150 for the other, and FAMU does the same thing. I think the business principle is very simple."

He gives another example, "So I mean we are in the travel industry the airlines the car rental agencies. You might have a better rate at Budget Rental Car ad you might have a different price at Enterprise Rental Car for the same thing."

He hopes guests see the truth behind their pricier reservations, "We are here to help not hurt people."

