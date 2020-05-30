There is still a chance weather could scrub Saturday's Falcon 9 Dragon Crew launch

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Weather may play a role once again for Saturday's attempt to launch the first Astronaut crew into space from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

A cold front was slowly making its way through the Southeast Saturday morning as well as a trough of low pressure aloft. This will bring some lift into the region. Some guidance models are hinting at some of that lift getting close to the Florida peninsula, helping to increase the odds of showers and storms. Plentiful moisture will also be in place to increase rain chances.

Other elements are the sea breeze boundaries on both sides of the Florida peninsula coast. Some small-scale, short-term models continue to suggest the east coast sea breeze will help to develop showers and storms near Cape Canaveral early to mid afternoon. With the 3:22 p.m. ET launch time, it may be bring some problems. A second wave of showers and storms is also possible after the launch time as the west coast sea breeze helps to bring in more showers and storms to the Space Coast.

The 45th Weather Squadron, the group in charge of making a call on weather conditions that may stop a launch, is calling for a 50-50 shot of weather interrupting launch plans Saturday.

Just in: The 45th Weather Squadron is still holding at a 50% chance of weather scrubbing the launch today. Odds for Sunday are at 40%, and Tuesday, June 2 at 30% as the weather pattern improves. pic.twitter.com/ZfAt1sv6F6 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) May 30, 2020

Concerns include flying through precipitation, and breaking a couple of rules regarding thunderstorm anvils and cumulus clouds.

