There’s a petition to make ‘Baby Yoda’ an emoji

Make way Yuletide festivities, “Baby Yoda” is coming through.

The popular little being from the Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian" popped up on MDOT’s social media this week and highway traffic status signs. (Source: CNN)

The adorable little being from the Disney Plus show “The Mandalorian” has already taken over our memes. It appears to want our keyboards next.

“I think Baby Yoda should be an emoji,” Travis Bramble says in his Change.org petition. “He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space.”

After starting five days ago, the petition began to pick up steam on Tuesday, gaining thousands of signatures.

On the TV show, the character is officially called “The Child” and isn’t a younger version of the Jedi master, but may be a baby of the same species.

We’ll see how strong the Force is with this youngling.

