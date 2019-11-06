Theta Nu Xi sorority at FSU alleged to break Conduct Code by hazing

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Theta Nu Xi sorority at Florida State University has been charged with alleged violations of the Student Conduct Code following allegations of hazing.

In a letter sent to the sorority, the university says Theta Nu Xi was "allegedly involved in the hazing of aspirant members." The letter goes into further detail, saying the organization is alleged to call potential member's cell phones in an "excessively...successive matter which deprived aspirant members of sleep."

The university alleges during the calls, the member was asked to recite information about the sorority or was verbally degraded by other members.

FSU says this violates the hazing section of the Student Organization Conduct Code.

The university says, at this time, the chapter remains recognized by the university.