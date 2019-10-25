Third Dothan shooting in one day

Dothan, AL (WTVY)-- A man shot to death Thursday night became Dothan's second murder victim within a few hours and the third person to be shot in one day.

When officers arrived at a home on Woodham Road they discovered the body of 38-year old Rodney Caliste on or near the driveway.

“There was a handgun found at the scene but it has yet to be determined if that is the murder weapon,” Sgt. Ronald Hall said.

Sources told WTVY that Caliste died from a gunshot wound to the head, shot at close range.

Police took the man who reported that shooting to the police department for the purpose of obtaining a statement. Police have not said that man is a suspect.

About eight hours before Caliste was murdered, another Dothan man, 25-year old Bernard Bryant, died in another shooting.

In yet another incident, an Indiana man suffered critical injuries early Thursday from a gunshot wound. Police believe that crime is drug related.

Nobody has been arrested in either of those cases but there is no indication the crimes are related to each other or to the murder of Caliste. .

“(Caliste's murder) appears to be an isolated shooting,” Hall said. He wouldn't speculate on a motive.