Third Eye Blind to perform at Capital City Amphitheater in Tallahassee in November

August 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Rock band Third Eye Blind will perform at the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park on Friday, November 15, Visit Tallahassee said in a press release.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 23 at noon.

Since they formed in 1993, Third Eye Blind has sold 12 million records worldwide and is best known for their hit "Semi-Charmed Life". The band will release "Screamer", their new album, on October 18.

To purchase tickets, find out about seating details and other concerts visit CapitalCityAmphitheater.com Tickets can also be bought at The Moon box office starting Friday, August 23 at noon.

