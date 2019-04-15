Third suspect arrested in Columbia County murder

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a man whose body was found near Fort White last week.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Cody James Bartosek, 28, of Lake City, was taken into custody shortly after 12 a.m. Monday.

Bartosek is the third suspect accused in the murder of 29-year-old Steven McGee, whose body was found dumped in a wooded area along Old Spanish Road in Columbia County.

Two other suspects in the case, Dashan Ricardo Lewis, 42, and Danielle Katherine Cianelli, 22, were arrested early Friday morning.

After obtaining information from the U.S. Marshals, CCSO detectives responded to a motel in Lake City where Bartosek was reportedly staying. After a short time, Bartosek came out of a room and was taken into custody without incident.

Bartosek was arrested on a warrant for premeditated murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with and destroying evidence, and mishandling of human remains. He is being held in the Columbia County Detention Facility without bond.

“We are extremely grateful to the U.S Marshal Service for their continued assistance,” Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “Our community can breathe a collective sigh of relief as all the suspects are in custody and they will now face justice.”

