'This time it's different': Prayer vigil asks Bond neighborhood to unify, spark change

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Bond Neighborhood is still looking for answers following last week's fatal stabbing and officer-involved shooting. With investigators releasing few details, clarity is hard to come by.

So Greater Bond Neighborhood Association President Talethia Edwards decided to take action and start the rebuilding process with a prayer vigil Friday night at Walker-Ford Community Center.

"This is one of those attempts to actually bring us together as a community, to begin to talk about healing, and when the emotions die down and the protesters go home, when we return to a state of normalcy, what do we do next?," she said.

Edwards said the vigil was for the whole community and for both families who lost a loved one on that fateful day.

Speakers ranged from Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Public Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna, to local pastors, community activists and leaders of tomorrow.

While most speakers kept to the theme of a united effort towards change, Dream Defenders leader Marie Rattigan didn't mince words when addressing the Tallahassee Police Department.

"We are going to hold you accountable," she said. "TPD, we need the video. You talk about community action and healing...We need the video before we start healing."

At the end of the vigil, the mother of Tony McDade, who was killed by a TPD officer and is the suspect in a fatal stabbing, came to the stage.

Her candle was lit, and a final prayer ended the evening.