Thomasville's Archbold Medical Center opening COVID-19 screening sites

Updated: Tue 9:14 PM, Mar 17, 2020

March 17, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville's Archbold Medical Center has announced the opening of a COVID-19 screening site as part of their coronavirus screening.

The medical center says screening services will be by physician referral only, not on a walk-in basis, and only for those that are exhibiting symptoms of or are known to have been directly exposed to a person who is COVID-10 positive.

The screening center will be in the old One Blood building near the Archbold Home Care store in Thomasville (2705-D East Pinetree Blvd.) and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

AMC says over 20 people have been screened in the hospital, with no tests having come back as positive.

