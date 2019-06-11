Thomas Co. animal shelter grateful for young volunteers, adds 'puppy play group' to help adoption

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Humane Society in Thomas County is implementing a number of new programs at the shelter this Summer. It's in hopes of giving friendly pets a second chance at a forever home.

One of their newest ideas is a weekly puppy play group, where dogs can just be dogs.

"We thought it was going to be a humongous undertaking when we first started, but what we've learned is that we kind of look forward to it," said Gail Roberts, with the Humane Society.

Twice a week, more than 20 dogs break free from the crates to play chase and enjoy the outdoors.

"It really gets them out of their space, and helps them understand the pack mentality and do some dog thinking," said Roberts.

It shows friendly dogs that act less sheltered, while adding new opportunities to encourage volunteers.

"It's sad to see all these stray animals just in a small building," said Lawson Whitfield, a Project Impact camper.

Tuesday, a large group of local kids with a Hands on Thomas County summer camp visited the shelter to help out.

"It feels great, so they can have a home. I guess this is a home, but have people to play around and have someone to comfort them and for the dogs to comfort somebody else," said Whitfield.

Campers had a busy afternoon, from washing dishes and cleaning crates to serving up treats and lots of love.

"I just love animals a lot and it's always fun to know that we're helping them," said Ayla Little, another Project Impact camper.

Anyone looking for a midweek pick-me-up and a way to help their community, puppy play group is held every Tuesday and Thursday around 11 a.m.