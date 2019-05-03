Grand jury to hear case of suspect in Deanna Shirey murder

By: WALB News Team

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- The case of a Thomasville man charged with malice murder of a local grandmother is set to go before a grand jury, according to District Attorney Brad Shealy.

Robert Carter II’s case will go before a Thomas County grand jury Monday at 9:15 a.m.

Carter was arrested in July after local, state and federal law enforcement went into an around-the-clock manhunt. Carter is facing over 20 charges for the crimes he’s being accused of committing in July.

The charges include malice murder in the death of 70-year-old Deanna Shirey, after her body was discovered buried in his backyard.

The case is expected to be returned Thursday, according to the district attorney. Shealy said all indictments must be returned in open court by the grand jury foreperson.

