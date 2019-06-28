Thomas Co. wildlife refuge at peak season for orphaned, abandoned baby animals

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Baby season is here for wildlife across South Georgia and North Florida.

For the Nepenthic Society Wildlife Refuge in Thomas County, that means rescue efforts are at it's peak for wildlife rehabilitators like Lorraine Conklin, who are working overtime.

It's Conklin's passion for helpless animals that get her through the busy season.

One of the newest to the refuge is Crevette, a dwarf fawn.

Georgia DNR says it was found abandoned, so they knew just who to call.

"They said they were going to bring me something I've never seen before, and they were right. It's a midget deer and she's not going to grow much more than that," said Conklin.

However, the rescue isn't anything new for Conklin.

Over decades of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, Crevette is only one of countless newborns put into her care.

"March, April, May, June, and July is when all the babies arrive then it's around the clock."

Conklin is already caring for more than 50 feathery and furry infants, either injured, orphaned, or abandoned.

"When it's a hundred degrees outside and you sit in the ditch without any food or water for 48 hours, you can't even get up anymore."

Every Summer, she nurses each on back to health in hopes to release it back into the wild.

A safe place for animals that even brings some back to visit.

"I have a doe who comes almost every year and shows me her baby, so I'm the grandmother now."

Conklin says anyone who finds wildlife injured or abandoned should immediately call a wildlife rehabilitator or DNR before making contact with it.

For help with a wild animal or to help donate to efforts at Nepenthic Society Wildlife Refuge, you can contact Lorraine Conklin at (229) 228-9298 or at 2474 Gatlin Creek Rd in Thomasville.