Thomas County Deputies searching for missing elderly man

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 62-year-old Ernest Jones who was last seen the first week of October.

TCSO says Jones lives in the Barwick area and may currently be in the Boston area.

Officials say Jones is diabetic and needs daily medication.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him in the past few weeks, PLEASE call dispatch at 229-225-4151.

Authorities did not provide any information regarding Jones' height/weight, eye/hair color or what he was last seen wearing.