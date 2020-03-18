Thomas County Schools using technology to keep students active in learning during coronavirus closures

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomas County Schools aren't letting school closures hinder students learning.

The district is providing Chromebooks to students who may not have the technology they need for online learning.

There's a buzz in Thomasville; on Monday, alone, more than 1,300 laptops were given to students as the assistance and community support continues.

"We did not want our kids to be sitting at home and our Chromebooks to be sitting at school," said Erin Rehberg, the Digital Learning Coordinator for Thomas County Schools.

Rehberg says 9-12 graders already had the lap top, but when the kids moved home, it was important to spring into action.

"Even if our schools are closed, we know our teachers are equipped to use our online platforms and programs and we don't want any learning to seize," she said.

But for many parents, the new technology brings new burdens.

That's where the call center comes in.

"We understand that it's something new for many of you guys and you might be a little lost, and we are just here to help you ease your concerns," said Misty Taylor, the district's Parent Involvement Coordinator.

The teachers and volunteers answering steady calls from anything to technology and school work.

"I have four kids of my own and I know how it is, like 'Okay, I need some help here!'" Taylor said. "There is no question that hopefully we can't answer, and if we can't, we are going to find someone who can, so don't feel like any question is too big or too small for you to call and ask."

Now, the county knows they are all in this together, as students take to the computers. The call center will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., if needed.

The help center can be reached via phone at 229-413-1234, or send an email to techsupport@tcjackets.net.