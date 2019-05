By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomas County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a man who fell in the Ochlocknee River.

Officials say it's in a river near Highway 3.

TCSO says they received the call around 2 p.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.