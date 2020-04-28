Thomas County, Thomasville officials urge safety amid reopening

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Businesses and restaurants are back open in Thomasville, but local leaders are still preaching safety.

On Tuesday, Thomas County and Thomasville City officials joined business and emergency officials to hold a press conference laying out expectations as businesses begin opening.

Hosted by the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce, the group says they're aiming to present a "united front," urging businesses and customers to continue taking CDC guidelines related to the coronavirus seriously.

Local leaders say it's up to business owners and individuals to make their own decisions about opening up or shopping, but everyone is expected to continue following recommendations, like social distancing and wearing protective equipment.

"Don't let your guard down. Make sure that you wash your hands, you wear your mask, make sure your children do the things that they need to do to stay safe and healthy, because this virus is not going to go away," said Phillip Brown, Thomas County Commission Chair. "You've got to be mindful, you've got to always have in the back of your mind, when you leave your house everyday, what we are fighting against."

Thomas County EMA Director Chris Jones say emergency services continues to see an increase of coronavirus related calls, adding that all staff members wear protective equipment on every call.

"We've seen an increase in the number of contacts of patients that we've made who are positive, who have been tested and are positive, and some who are tested that are asymptomatic who have absolutely no signs of symptoms whatsoever, as their health deteriorates over the next 48 hours," Jones said. "The transmission of it is cut tremendously. Our staff that's working on the fire trucks and ambulances each day, they're wearing the most protective equipment that they can, and they're healthy."

When asked about enforcing safety protocols and CDC guidelines, county officials say it's going to be up to each individual to do what they can to keep each other safe.

During the press conference, representatives from Archbold Medical Center said the hospital supports the local businesses, but as they continue to open there have been no changes to CDC guidelines. Officials said losing focus on these safety precautions could jeopardize community health, and the local economy.