Thomas County deputies searching for suspects in armed robbery

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in connection with an attempted home invasion and armed robbery over the weekend.

TCSO says around 11 p.m. on Sunday night, two suspects - Quindarius Mitchell and an unknown suspect - broke into a home on Sanford Road, entering through an unlocked back door of the home.

Officials say once inside, the two forced all of the residents into the living room and forced them to lie on the floor.

Authorities say the suspects demanded money from the victims and followed one of the victims outside to retrieve money from a vehicle.

According to deputies, a fight broke out inside the home when one of the victims recognized Mitchell.

Deputies say both suspects fled from the residence, and MItchell fired a shot while fleeing.

Officials say warrants have been taken out on Mitchel for armed robbery, aggravated assault, home invasion, kidnapping, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone knowing the possible location of either suspect is requested to contact the Thomas County Sheriff's Office at 229-225-3300.

Authorities did not say if the suspects escaped with any money or possessions, or said if anyone sustained any injuries from the incident.