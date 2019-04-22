Thomas County holds first community Earth Day Fair

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Thomasville celebrated Earth Day on Monday with the city's first Earth Day Community Fair.

Monday was a combination of several things in the Rose City; Earth Day, Georgia Cities Week and the annual Community Shred Day.

Keep Thomas County Beautiful, the City of Thomasville and Secure Records Solutions partnered this year to make the community's first Earth Day Event.

The focus of the day was educating the community on how to be more environmentally responsible while enjoying a beautiful day with people of all ages.

"Students are our future and they almost need to take a stance to protect the future for many years to come, not only for them but for their kids," said Julie Murphree of Keep Thomas County Beautiful.

The day ended around 2 p.m. where some of the area's smallest environmentalists, around 200-300 students from nine local schools, were honored for their hard work helping keep Thomas County beautiful.