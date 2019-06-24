Thomas County judge hearing appeal for death row inmate

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- This week, a Thomas County judge is hearing the appeal of a death row inmate.

Ray Cromartie faces execution for a 1994 slaying in Thomasville.

Cromartie is convicted of killing a store clerk during an armed robbery.

Officials say Cromartie has been linked to two separate robberies, shooting store clerks both times, at stores on North Madison Street and West Jackson Street.

The crimes shook the Thomasville Community.

"It impacted the community to the point that they were really concerned about getting these two particular gentlemen off the street and bringing these robberies under control," said Melvin Johnson, who was lead Thomasville Police investigator at the time.

The motion recently filed requests a new trial and post-conviction DNA testing.

"Only after the Supreme Court denied cert in December of 2018 did he file this motion," explained District Attorney Brad Shealy, "So it appears to me that it's filed on purpose of delay."

Cromartie's hearing finished by mid-afternoon on Monday.

Due to the appeals process, the judge could have a verdict in about 30 days.

Cromartie has filed several appeals since 2017. So far, all have been denied.