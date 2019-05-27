Thomas County observes Memorial Day, places 4,000+ American flags on gravesites across local cemeteries

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 27, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomas County communities observed Memorial Day with a ceremony at Sunset Memorial Gardens off Highway 84.

Thomasville's Veterans of Foreign Wars post, Ochlockonee's American Legion post, and Allen & Allen Funeral Home help organize the service, which started at 11 a.m.

Organizers say each year, the community's support and turnout grows bigger than the last.

"I look forward to doing it because I'm a veteran and I believe in what we do. If it was not for the veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, we would not be enjoying some of the freedoms we have in this country," said Lyndall Knight, organizer and member of VFW Post 4995.

Monday morning, the community remembered the brave men and women.

They commemorated their ultimate sacrifice with several honorary speeches and a flag folding ceremony.

Organizers say ell year, they raise money to purchase more than 4,000 American flags.

The community helps place them on the graves of the fallen at 40 local cemeteries across Thomas County.