Thomas County officials asking for public's help in identifying gunman in attempted convenience store robbery

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 11, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomas County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video from a holdup at the Susie Q on Highway 319 and Dillon Road last week.

The video shows the would-be robber opening fire at the clerk and his kids behind the counter.

The family is now speaking out about the traumatic experience.

"Keep reliving the same thing over and over and, say, what if he comes back?" said Heather Rodrigues, the wife of the store clerk.

Multiple cameras capture the incident; Heather is at the bench while her husband and two kids are behind the counter.

"Initially, red flags went off, just the way he was dressed," she said.

As he walks in, he's told his mask isn't allowed. He leaves, but then reappears, seeing the clerk with a phone.

"Don't do it. Don't do it. He said 'Give me your money,' and before my husband could even say 'Take anything,' he shot," Heather recalled.

She says, within minutes, the gun fired and the man bolted. They locked their kids in the bathroom and dialed 911.

"There was no reason for him to shoot and thank God for the register because, if not, the clerk or one of his kids could've been hit," said Lt. Tim Watkins with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

After 14 years of business, the damaged register is a daily reminder for family and investigators who are now looking for help.

"This is a real dangerous person and would like to get him off our streets, so we're appealing to the community to help us identify him," Lt. Watkins said.

Authorities say a cash reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.