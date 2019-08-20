Thomas County residents upset property buyer wants to use land for mine pit

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 20, 2019

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — A group of neighbors said they're upset after they found out a buyer for a 151-acre property on Maddox Road wants to rezone the land to use it as a mine pit.

They say since there's already another mine pit a mile up the road, another one so close by is unnecessary.

Karen Williams is one of the residents fighting the new proposal. She says she's worried about the constant noise, loss of property value and environmental impact.

The neighbors holding posters and a petition hope the board of commissioners will deny the rezoning request.

"This is all going to have an impact on many people," Williams said. "There's over 100 people that's around this land that live around here and I can't believe one person is going to ruin it for everybody else. It doesn't seem right."

Williams said she collected more than 400 signatures on her petition.

Residents were told a decision for rezoning the property is being brought up at an upcoming county commission meeting in Thomas County.

WCTV reached out to the buyer and the Thomas County Commissioners, who are considering the rezoning request, for comment. We haven't heard back from either of them.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

