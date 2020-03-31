Thomas County students engage in digital learning

By: Niah Humphrey | WALB News 10

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -- Thomas County Schools are offering students digital learning while school is canceled.

Students and teachers are beginning their third week of schooling from home.

Digital Learning Coordinator Erin Rehberg said teachers learned about the school cancellations on March 13.

She said teachers immediately began switching their courses online. With this, teachers are able to check in with their students and even do group video chats.

“We’ve checked out over 2,000 Chromebooks to students in our district. The opportunity to find unique ways to review and enhance what the kids have learned throughout the school year, review the material and find some innovative ways to keep kids learning and engaged during this time,” said Rehberg.

Rehberg said the schools have had Chromebooks for the past several years.

This made it simpler for some teachers to transition into this style of learning.

She said the most important thing is that this allows teachers to stay connected with their students.

