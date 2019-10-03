Thomas University awarded grant to help vocational rehabilitation students

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 3, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomas University has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the United States Department of Education.

The university says it means tuition scholarships for nine students studying clinical rehabilitation counseling.

Selected students agree to work for their state's Vocational Rehabilitation Services after graduation.

TU says the career helps people facing mental health challenges find independent work that fits their needs.

"You know, they may not have had the funding to pursue that kind of degree," said Cindy Montgomery with TU. "It provides them an opportunity to do so, and probably make a career change for them that will improve their lives."

The university also says people with mental illness face some of the highest unemployment rates.

According to the school, their online program for vocational rehabilitation is a job in high demand, both nationwide and locally.

The grant will be divided among five years, through the summer of 2023.