Thomas University postpones commencement; will allow graduates to walk at later ceremonies

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomas University officials say that they are postponing their Honors Ceremony, originally scheduled for May 8, as well as their Commencement ceremony scheduled for May 9, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TU says Commencement will take place in December, and any graduates who are unable to participate then may participate in the Spring 2021 ceremony.

“The decision to postpone our Commencement was not an easy one,” said Dr. Andy Sheppard, TU President. “Ultimately, we decided to follow the CDC’s guidelines so that we can protect the health of our graduates, their families, and the broader TU community.”

The school says information about December Commencement ceremonies will be made available once arrangements are finalized.

