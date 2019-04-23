Thomasvile preparing for 98th Rose Festival festivities

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Roses is preparing for a fun filled week as Thomasville has entered full prep mode ahead of the 98th annual Rose Festival.

The city plans year-round for the festival and now crews are out and roads are already closing.

One of those closed roads is Remington Avenue, the site of the Rose Show tent, which was up by Sunday but no roses have been placed yet. They won't be out until Friday morning, the day the show opens, to keep them fresh.

Tuesday afternoon, crews began setting up display tables. Thursday night, vases filled with water will be placed and everything will be ready to go by Friday at 1 p.m. for the ribbon cutting and official opening.

However, Thomasville Tourism says you don't have to wait until Friday to embrace the city; "Roses in Restaurants," is new to the festivities this year.

"Starting from Thursday to Saturday, the downtown restaurants are going to feature anything from a cupcake to a cocktail that has rose petals, rose flavor or rose color," said Bonnie Hayes, Thomasville's tourism director.

While this is getting ready to take place, public works and solid waste crews are working non-stop, from re-stripping streets to keeping everything picked up and keeping the city in tip-top shape, getting ready for more than 30,000 visitors.