By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole $3,000 from Walmart.

Officials say the theft happened on May 5 and May 6.

Thomasville Police say he is also being sought by the Camilla Police Department for a similar incident.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Thomasville Police Department at 229-226-2101 or the Camilla Police Department at 229-336-2201.