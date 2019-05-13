Thomasville City Council selects new member

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Monday, the Thomasville City Council unanimously voted for Cheryl Presha to take the temporary seat of Mayor Greg Hobbs.

Presha becomes the first African American woman to serve on the Thomasville City Council.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Thomasville's suspended mayor could face a jury soon after the District Attorney said on Monday that he's looking at the end of July for a trial.

Mayor Greg Hobbs is accused of falsely reporting the forging of his signature on city financial documents.

Monday night, the city is set to name a replacement for the city council. The temporary appointment will be the first in Thomasville's history.

The applications of four finalists are now in the hands of the city council. A city open records request shows those four people are Cheryl Presha, Joslynn Reynolds, Carlton Bryant and Kristie Alford.

Concerned residents living within the district say they hope the city council makes the right choice for their families and neighbors.

"They need to be able to work with the neighborhoods and get familiar with the people in the neighborhoods," one resident said.

"Be able to have an input and at least be considered," another said.

A third chimed in, saying, "I think it should be done fair and honest and so far we haven't seen that."

Homeowners, like Dr. Donnell Carley, are still coping with their mayor's indictment and suspension with little trust left for city leadership.

"We're in shock. We can't believe and we don't know what happened," Dr. Carley said. "We don't know. We don't know."

Mayor Pro Tem Terry Scott is one of four council members taking a vote, and is confident that whoever they choose will be the right fit.

"You have to be a people person and want to meet their needs," Scott said. "Be their voice and not just putting them to the side. Listen to what they have to say and address the issue for them."

The decision will be made at the 6 p.m. City Council meeting. After the council's vote, the elected person will recite the oath and be appointed to the council seat.

The position will last until Mayor Hobbs' case is dismissed or the end of his term in December 2021. Gov. Brian Kemp says it's whichever happens first.